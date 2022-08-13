Amazon is making a Ring Camera TV show

From Deadline:

Wanda Sykes is knocking on the door of syndication with a new series that features videos taken from Ring doorbells. The comedian is to host Ring Nation, a new twist on the popular clip show genre, from MGM Television, Live PD producer Big Fish Entertainment and Ring. The series, which will launch on September 26, will feature viral videos shared by people from their video doorbells and smart home cameras.

Not sure why they're not just calling it America's Funniest Home Surveillance Capitalism.

To be fair, Ring has made some improvements to their privacy policies in recent years; I suppose it's also worth noting that many other home security cameras have similar policies (even if they don't have as cozy relationships with law enforcement).

All that being said: I hate this.

But here's the real kicker, courtesy of Kevin Purdy at Ars Technica:

Ring Nation producer Big Fish is also, incidentally, the producer of Live PD, the police ride-along series canceled after the George Floyd killing and resulting protests, but the show was recently revived.

Wanda Sykes To Host Syndicated Viral Video Show Featuring Ring Doorbell Technology From MGM [Peter White / Deadline]

Amazon studio plans lighthearted show of Ring surveillance footage [Kevin Purdy / Ars Technica]

(Full disclosure: I've linked above to a few different Wirecutter articles, written by Rachel Cericola; I also write for Wirecutter, which is part of the New York Times Company.)