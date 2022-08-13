Documentary about a man who ate a bicycle in three days

The Man Who Ate Himself (2006) is a film about a Yugoslavian man named Branko Crnogorac Kareli, a former circus and film hero known for his ability to digest nearly anything. Kareli says that his stomach was so strong, he had to eat 20-30 portions of beans a day and 3-4 kilos of bread a day. He ate a bicycle in 3 days by cutting up the bicycle into pieces and eating bowls filled with metal, wire, and rubber. He says he would eat for 3 hours a day during this process, with witnesses. He saved the best part for last: the pedal. Watch the documentary to learn more about Kareli's extraordinary life.