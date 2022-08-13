Here's a recipe for some Devil Fruit cake

Cartoon food, at least in the West, always tends to look a little shoddy. I've watched The Simpsons my entire life, and I can rarely ever make out what they're eating. Unless their cuisine is essential to the plot or a gag, it always looks like Springfield's favorite family is shoveling different variations of squiggly paste into their gullet. On the other hand, anime food looks delicious more times than not. Even when it has scarcely any relevance to the story at hand, anime will spare no expense to make your mouth water for fictional delicacies. Luckily, there is no shortage of anime and cartoon-obsessed chefs on the net who turn fictional foods into real-life treats.

In the video linked above, Anime with Alvin, a satellite series on the Binging with Babish YouTube channel, makes a cake based on the famous Devil Fruits from the world's most popular manga, One Piece.