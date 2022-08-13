In a pickle? This website offers a list of time-saving canned responses for everyday business correspondence

When you're in a pickle at work, this website offers a list of canned responses. The site's description states, "At some point, we've all been in a situation where we didn't know what to say or how to reply. Our website provides examples of canned responses for a variety of business situations."

They offer canned responses for citations involving customer support, sales & marketing, project management, accounting, and more.

They even have a canned response on how to ask for an invoice to be paid in an aggressive manner: "I'm not going to keep asking you nicely to pay your invoice, so pay the fuck up now."

I especially like the cut-and-paste responses to send folks who enjoy sending me links to videos and articles I never intend to click on: