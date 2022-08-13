Natalia "The Saw Lady" Paruz shares her badass musical saw playing skills with us in this video. She is a New York City-based musician and founder of the annual Musical Saw festival, which takes place in NYC. Paruz has played her musical saw for many film soundtracks, too. By playing the side of her saw with a bow and bending it at various angles, Paruz is able to create hauntingly beautiful songs. In the video, she teaches us how the instrument works, and it's much more complicated than it looks. Natalia is the coolest!
The Saw Lady explains how she makes amazing music with her saw
