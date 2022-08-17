Behavioral brain teaser: Which of these buttons should you press for the best chance at the most money?

"You are only allowed to press TWO times — to receive a potentially nice monetary award," writes Cliff Pickover. "Which buttons do you press, and in what order?"
Check the Twitter thread for discussion of odds, risk aversion, and Daniel Kahneman and Amos Tversky's "Prospect Theory" that was one of the contributions to economics that won Kahneman a 2002 Nobel Memorial Prize. As SimplyPsychology explains, "The prospect theory holds that individuals are more influenced by the possibility of a loss than the prospect of an equivalent gain."