Greg Cohen is a sugar smith with a deep passion for his craft. Watch to see how Cohen and the staff from Lofty Pursuits create traditional candy at their shop in Tallahassee, Florida. In this video from Wired, we see these candy-making pros use techniques and equipment that have been around for a century as they make seasonal favorites such as candy canes, sugar plum drops, and other tasty treats. Watching the candy go from a melted ball of sugar to the polished end result is a lot of fun to see. There is a science to making hard candy, and these people have It down to a T.
How hard candy is made
- confectionaries
- sugar
