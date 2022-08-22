Man hits 3 people with single shot fired through own leg, making him America's most efficient mass shooter

There is a lack of consensus on how to define a mass shooting. Most terms define a minimum of three or four victims of gun violence (not including the shooter) in a short period of time, although an Australian study from 2006 required a minimum of five; and added a requirement that the victims actually died as opposed to being shot and injured but not necessarily killed.[2]Wikipedia | Mass shooting
Stupid luck plus carelessness could have ended with worse consequences, as 4 people recover from a single incompetently discharged round in Lovejoy, Georgia.
Lovejoy Police Department Sgt. Akeem Turnbull said the bizarre incident happened in the deli section just before 12:30 p.m. "He had a loaded firearm that was not in a holster in his waistband that fell," Turnbull said. "He attempted to grab the firearm, and while handling the firearm, discharged it, and struck him in the leg." However, it didn't end there. "The bullet ricocheted, and subsequently struck three other patrons that were inside the business," Turnbull said.