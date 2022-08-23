Some television doctor with a penchant for crudité picks on a stroke victim

New Jersey's Dr. Mehmet Oz, a candidate for an open US Senate seat in Pennsylvania, tried to score points with voters by criticizing his opponent, a stroke victim, for not eating his veggies. Responding to the humiliation Oz suffered at his poor portrayal of an average person shopping at the grocery store, this attack is as weak as his appetizer game.

Insider:

In an exclusive statement as part of Insider's investigation into Oz, the doctor's campaign jabbed back. "If John Fetterman had ever eaten a vegetable in his life, then maybe he wouldn't have had a major stroke and wouldn't be in the position of having to lie about it constantly," Rachel Tripp, Oz's senior communications advisor, said.

The veggie wars represent the most recent drama in the Oz-Fetterman race, which has attracted plenty of attention. Not only is the race expected to be close, but it has the potential to tilt the scales in Washington.

It can also be seen as a referendum on Donald Trump, who endorsed Oz early-on over fellow Republican David McCormick. (McCormick's wife, Dina Powell, served in the Trump administration.) After Oz's crudité misstep, plus another dustup with Fetterman over how many homes he owns — Oz said he has two; he actually has 10 — Trump reportedly told two of his confidantes that Oz will "fucking lose" unless something changes in the race. (Trump's campaign denied this to "Rolling Stone.")