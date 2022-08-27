Watch ants build bridges in mid-air with just their bodies

Popkin
Vaishakh Manohar/Shutterstock.com

In this video, ants build bridges in mid-air using just their bodies. The video shows a sped-up version of how the ant bridge gets formed and then crossed by other ants. Some of the ants even carry large crumbs across the bridge. I think it's pretty cool that despite not being able to talk with words, these insects are able to communicate enough to organize themselves into this formation so that they can cross long distances. 