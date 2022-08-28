Make your lawn look like a crime scene with these over-the-top gory Halloween decorations. Someone sent me a link to these horrifying Halloween decorations from AliExpress, and they do not disappoint. It may be late August, but it's never too early to get into the Halloween spirit. If you want to ward off trick-or-treaters and piss off all your Karen neighbors this year, you should consider investing in this realistic body with blood and guts coming out of it, or maybe this upside-down bleeding corpse doll in a body bag.