Here's a time-lapse of a gigantic, realistic heart-shaped puppet getting built by the Snuff Puppets group. They make incredible giant puppet people and body parts. It's so much fun to watch the process that goes into making one of these surreal creations. The end result is an 8-meter-tall inflatable. This piece is "symbolic of the kind of love, the kind of emotion that's needed in these times, vulnerability, but also strength and power." – Snuff Puppets artistic director Andy Freer.
Timelapse of gigantic, realistic heart-shaped puppet getting built
