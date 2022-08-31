World record set for "longest journey by pumpkin boat"

Duane Hansen from Syracuse, Nebraska is hoping to have earned a place in the Guinness Book of World Records for "longest journey by pumpkin boat." Hansen beat the current record—a measly 25.5 miles—easily last weekend when he climbed inside an 846-pound pumpkin and rode it 38 miles down the Missouri River. Douglas Jones at KSBY.com explains:

Duane Hansen paddled about 11 hours down the river in Nebraska on Saturday in the giant pumpkin that he grew himself and hoped to set the world record for a trip of its kind. According to a post on Facebook, Hansen started out the trip at 7:30 a.m. and paddled for some 38 miles to celebrate his 60th birthday. Hansen ended the trip just after 6:30 p.m. in Nebraska City in the 846-pound gourd. His family was there with him, following the trip along with their friends, as they were able to help document the trip and help with any issues.

The trip hasn't yet been verified by Guinness, but Hansen seems like the clear winner. Looks like he'll strip current record holder Rick Swenson of the title, which he's held since 2016. Bravo, Duane Hansen, you're the hero we didn't know we needed!