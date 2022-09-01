The surprisingly sweet story behind the high-five photos on Wikipedia

The high five, as Wikipedia defines it, is "a hand gesture that occurs when two people simultaneously raise one hand each, about head-high, and push, slide, or slap the flat of their palm against the flat palm of the other person."

But let's turn our attention to the "Variations" section, where Wiki editors determined that it was important to note that, "In addition to the classic high five several other types of high five exist." It's here we find this wonderful step-by-step depiction of the "Too slow" variation:

Over at Input Mag, Depths of Wikipedia creator (and occasional BoingBoing contributor) Annie Rauwerda detailed the incredible online detective work that led her to discover the source of this remarkable photographic sequence … and the epic romance of the now-married couple immortalized within.

"It was my birthday, and we had just come back from a birthday dinner with some friends," Tim explains on our video chat. "You can see some unwrapped birthday gifts in the background, and I'm pretty sure the shirt I was wearing was a gift from Ben, who was the friend that convinced us to pose for photos for Wikipedia." They tell me that he and Tamara are not big high-fivers, and they have no personal connection to the "down low/too slow" maneuver. The participants just realized that move didn't have any photos on Wikipedia and saw it as an opportunity.

Trust me, it's a journey worth reading about.

The adorable love story behind Wikipedia's 'high five' photos [Annie Rauwerda / Input Mag]

Images: bgubitz / Wikimedia Commons (CC-BY-SA 3.0)