Teleport yourself to a random location (so long as the Google Street View camera's been there)

Popkin

Random Street View is a site that allows users to teleport to a random street view somewhere on planet earth. Just click the "random location" button to teleport to a new place. Similar to google earth, you can click arrows to move in any direction you'd wish and explore the area. If you work on a computer and need a 5-minute break, this website is a fun way to unwind.