Random Street View is a site that allows users to teleport to a random street view somewhere on planet earth. Just click the "random location" button to teleport to a new place. Similar to google earth, you can click arrows to move in any direction you'd wish and explore the area. If you work on a computer and need a 5-minute break, this website is a fun way to unwind.
Teleport yourself to a random location (so long as the Google Street View camera's been there)
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- google street view
- single-serve websites
Explain something with the thousand most used words in English
Try explaining something difficult or complex using only the most common thousand—sorry, ten hundred—words. The Up-Goer Five Text Editor isn't a new idea (here's a MacOS app from 2016) but now it's on the web. Can you explain a hard idea using only the ten hundred most used words? It's not very easy. Type in… READ THE REST
Vote for your favorite hex color
Colorvote lets you do something absolutely unprecedented in the history of mankind and technology: vote for your favorite color. The fun part is that you pick from two different hex colors, slowly feeding it a graph of human preferences: "You click. We aggregate." Look. Everyone knows there are a lot of colors. There's #bc7b83, #28df68,… READ THE REST
Site points at your pointer
I enjoyed seconds of fun with Pointer Pointer, an amusing and relentless website that keeps changing the photo so that someone in the photo is always pointing at your mouse pointer. READ THE REST
This WiredVibe Personalized Music for Focus Subscription will keep you buckled in at work
by: Hillary Goldsmith There's plenty of incredibly questionable things we'd much rather do than jam away at our computer keys while the outside world just rolls past us. But, alas, you need to do things like eat, so work needs to get done. Instead of wishing for brighter days, you could just be productive and then spend that… READ THE REST
Be the Apple of your own eye with this deal
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. When it comes to computers, it's always worth investing in the best. But sometimes investing in the best can cost a fortune, and that's unfortunate. And when you know that Apple makes some… READ THE REST
Create stellar animations with this top-rated software
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Even in today's super-advanced world, traditional animation can be super fun to watch, but if you're a creator, using outdated software and methods can be anything but enjoyable. Whether you're a professional animator… READ THE REST