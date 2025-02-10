Javascript Kaleidoscope

Javascript Kaleidoscope

Feed the Javascript Kaleidoscope the address of an image and let it get you high, no chemicals necessary. Coded by Andrey Mutlu and made available in instantly-editable form at Codepen, it has options for the number of slices and how fast it spins about. [via Hacker News]

Did you know that people in Victorian England were fanatical about kaleidoscopes? One of the best gifts I ever received was a Taleidoscope, which uses a telescope instead of a fixed design.

