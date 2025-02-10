Feed the Javascript Kaleidoscope the address of an image and let it get you high, no chemicals necessary. Coded by Andrey Mutlu and made available in instantly-editable form at Codepen, it has options for the number of slices and how fast it spins about. [via Hacker News]

Did you know that people in Victorian England were fanatical about kaleidoscopes? One of the best gifts I ever received was a Taleidoscope, which uses a telescope instead of a fixed design.

