Puzzlip: free online puzzle generator

Nenad Lukic's Puzzlip generates free online puzzles. It divides an uploaded image into a grid and randomly rotates the squares. Click the squares to rotate them. It's funny because the copy describes it as "a simple, relaxing, puzzle generator" but one of those things is arguable.

Welcome to Puzzlip, it's a simple, relaxing, puzzle generator. Left click and Right click rotate the pieces. Feel free to click on the categories on the top to change the type of images you're getting. Change the difficulty on the bottom to challenge yourself. If you want to load a custom image you can click on Load a custom image and enter any URL that is publicly available.

