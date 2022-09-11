Jon Pichaya Ferry pays his rent by selling human bones

Jon Pichaya Ferry is a 22-year-old Tiktoker who pays his rent by selling human bones. In this 13 minute video, Vice talks with him about his shop, JonsBones. He runs the entire shop out of his apartment, where you'll find a large and pristinely organized display of human remains. He even has a wall covered in 127 human spines, which he calls the "spine wall". Watch to learn more about his process and the ethical questions that his practice brings up.

From YouTube: