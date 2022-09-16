Slime trail leads customs officials to illegally smuggled stash of giant snails

At Germany's Duesseldorf Airport, customs officials intercepted a stash of nearly 100 giant snails illegally smuggled out of Nigeria and on their way to an "African goods" shop in western Germany. From CBS News:

In a statement Friday, authorities said officials stumbled over one of the snails on a baggage truck and initially thought it was a toy until it started moving. By following the trail left by the 8-inch snail, they found a bag with a hole, with another snail already peeping out of it — possibly preparing a dash for freedom. In total, officials found six bags containing 93 giant snails, 62 pounds of fish and smoked meat, and a suitcase full of rotting meat.

The snails were turned over to an animal rescue organization.