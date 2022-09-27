Chris Hillman's podcast with new old stories

Founding member of The Byrds Chris Hillman has been busy documenting his career. You'd think you'd have heard it all in his recent (and excellent!) autobiography "Time Between: My Life as a Byrd, Burrito Brother, and Beyond."

And now, for fans of the history of LA country rock and at the invitation of Dwight Yoakam's SiriusXM channel, Hillman has a new podcast "Chris Hillman's Burrito Stand." He wisely invites other famous musician friends and collaborators to tell their stories. Besides sharing their experiences together in bands like The Byrds, Flying Burrito Brothers, Steven Still's Manassas, Desert Rose, Band, etc., each guest also tells of their own careers and plays rare audio tracks. It's a treat to hear about Roger McGuinn's folkie career as songwriter in the Brill Building, Bernie Leadon's pre-Eagles adventures, and Al Perkins playing on the radio as an 11-years steel guitar student.