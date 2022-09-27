Watch the BBC try to explain the Internet in 1994

Originally broadcast on April 29, 1994. At that point, as host Kate Bellingham points out, US President Bill Clinton had already set up an email address and announced plans to invest in internet infrastructure. But alas, the same could not be said for the British government at the time:
I can't electronically email our Prime Minister John Major because he hasn't got a modem, and I can't find out what his government's policy on information super highways is because it hasn't got one — at least, nothing beyond the usual thing of leaving it to market forces.