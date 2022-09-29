Watch Coolio perform "Gangster's Paradise" in a dorm room with a college student on acoustic guitar

David Pescovitz

A lovely Coolio (RIP) moment from 2013 shared on YouTube by then-university student Kelly Maguire:

My house mates and I acoustic jamming sesh of 'Gangster's Paradise' with the one and only Coolio. After making a guest appearance at a local club in Preston UCLAN, we got him back the next day to cook us a 3 course meal and share stories of his life and have a laugh! One of the most bizarre, surreal nights of my life. Not many people can say they've had dinner, been to Tesco supermarket and sang 'Gangster's Paradise' with Coolio.

Coolio dead at 59