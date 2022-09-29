Watch Coolio perform "Gangster's Paradise" in a dorm room with a college student on acoustic guitar

A lovely Coolio (RIP) moment from 2013 shared on YouTube by then-university student Kelly Maguire:

My house mates and I acoustic jamming sesh of 'Gangster's Paradise' with the one and only Coolio. After making a guest appearance at a local club in Preston UCLAN, we got him back the next day to cook us a 3 course meal and share stories of his life and have a laugh! One of the most bizarre, surreal nights of my life. Not many people can say they've had dinner, been to Tesco supermarket and sang 'Gangster's Paradise' with Coolio.