Study claims Neti pot use reduces Covid 19 hospitalization rates among high-risk patients

Irrigating twice a day with a Neti pot vastly decreases the chances that Covid 19 patients will end up hospitalized or dead, concludes a study of 79 high-risk patients at the Medical College of Georgia.
COVID-19 symptoms resulted in one ED visit and no hospitalizations in 42 irrigating with alkalinization, one hospitalization of 37 in the povidone-iodine group, (1.27%) and no deaths. Of nearly three million CDC cases, 9.47% were known to be hospitalized, with an additional 1.5% mortality in those without hospitalization data … SARS-CoV-2+ participants initiating nasal irrigation were over 8 times less likely to be hospitalized than the national rate.