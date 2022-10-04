This "GTA in real life" parody is too accurate

Grand Theft Auto V still holds the title of the most profitable piece of entertainment ever produced. As a result, it's safe to assume that everyone has either played or seen footage of Rockstar games' juggernaut title. One of the elements that gave the GTA series its competitive edge was the game's emphasis on realism. When GTA III hit shelves, everyone was shocked at the gritty barbarity contained in the game's sprawling open world. As the franchise progressed, the focus on realism became even more pronounced. In GTA: San Andreas, you had to routinely take your character to the gym to avoid becoming obese.

However, despite how realistic GTA is in some areas, it's still a video game at the end of the day. One of the most laughable facets of the GTA series is how clunky your character's movement can be, and the video linked above perfectly captures how odd it would look in real life.