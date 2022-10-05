Check out Imagen Video if you want to re-experience the wonder you experienced seeing AI art for the first time, followed by unease at its bristling misapprehensions of reality—now animated!
Google Imagen: AI art but it's videos now
AI image generator specializes in stock art
GhostlyStock generates images that look like stock photos or illustrations: "Freely-usable images summoned from beyond the aether. Energized by AI." The results are quite appalling and I look forward to you seeing more of it. Here's a couple of picks from the prompt "women laughing alone with miter saws": Here's "Newt Gingrich informed that his… READ THE REST
AI knows what we want when we ask it for Ugly Sonic
Max Woolf: "The Ugly Sonic object concept, once loaded into the text encoder, can be invoked by including <ugly-sonic> in the prompt where you'd normally include an object. Let's test it out with a simple VQGAN + CLIP-esque prompt such as a beautiful portrait of <ugly-sonic> by Leonardo Da Vinci which should have a more… READ THE REST
Diffusion Bee: a simple app that sets up Stable Diffusion on recent Macs
Stable Diffusion is the hot new AI art tool, not least because you can run it yourself. But this also adds the complexity of winding up colabs or VMs or what-have-you, all things that aren't making AI art. Enter Diffusion Bee, a simple one-click installer for MacOS computers with Apple silicon: "No dependencies or technical… READ THE REST
