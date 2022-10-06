Video of a Mexican Navy helicopter chasing boatload of drug smugglers looks like an action movie scene

In this action-packed video recorded last month, a Mexican Navy helicopter chases down a motorboat of drug smugglers off the coast of Chiapas. Usually, a team in a pursuit boat would jump aboard and complete the bust but in this case, the Navy personnel rappeled down from the chopper.

From the Maritime Executive:

Eight suspects were arrested and transferred to the authorities at Tapachula, Chiapas for prosecution. The boarding team also confiscated about 1,700 kilos of cocaine for destruction.

The service put the value of the seizure at about $24 million; if delivered to the United States, the same cargo of cocaine would be worth about twice that amount.