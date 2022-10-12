Gloria Steinem and the CIA

Check out this informative documentary thread by @marina0swald—who, to be clear, is not actually Marina Oswald, the 81-year-old widow of JFK assassin Lee Harvey.

a thread on gloria steinem's CIA career and the counterrevolutionary tactics she applied pic.twitter.com/JunjYcA6RW — marina oswald (@marina0swald) October 9, 2022

The thrust of the thread is "on Gloria Steinem's CIA career and the counterrevolutionary tactics she applied" in her role as president of the secretly CIA-funded Independent Research Service. It includes photographs and specific details of her involvement in and support of CIA activities, specifically images of Gloria Steinem's CIA pamphlet, 'A Review of Negro Segregation in the United States.' Check out this interview where Steinem discusses her work with the CIA.