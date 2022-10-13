Fox News contributor complains about spending $28 at Taco Bell for lunch, and AOC's hilarious response

During an appearance this week on Fox Business's "Cavuto: Coast to Coast," contributor Scott Martin complained that as a result of inflation, he spent $28 on lunch at Taco Bell.

"Yesterday, yes, I had a nice lunch at Taco Bell," Martin said. "It cost me about $28 at Taco Bell for lunch. People need to pay for those things and they do that by getting jobs and getting in the economy and getting active and getting involved."

To which Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded last night with a perfect tweet: "If someone is talking politics and eating $28 of Taco Bell in one sitting then my immediate follow up question is what their thoughts are on Biden's executive order on cannabis rescheduling."

(Yahoo! News)