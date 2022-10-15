The American Empire publishing project

Colonialism, empire, capitalism, secrecy, fascism, oil, domination, and power are the topics of the publishing endeavor The American Empire Project, published by Metropolitan Books.

"The American Empire Project is a response to the changes that have occurred in America's strategic thinking as well as in its military and economic posture. Empire, long considered an offense against America's democratic heritage, now threatens to define the relationship between our country and the rest of the world. The American Empire Project publishes books that question this development, examine the origins of U.S. imperial aspirations, analyze their ramifications at home and abroad, and discuss alternatives to this dangerous trend. The project was conceived by Tom Engelhardt and Steve Fraser, editors who are themselves historians and writers."

Some titles, A People's History of American Empire; A Question of Torture: CIA Interrogation, from the Cold War to the War on Terror; Blood and Oil; Empire's Workshop: Latin America, the United States, and the Rise of the New Imperialism; and The Limits to Power: The End of American Exceptionalism.

In addition to published monographs, there is a monthly archive, from 2006 to the present, of blog posts and commentary by authors and fellow travelers. Metropolitan Books was part of Henry Holt until the entire staff was recently let go. "Amy Einhorn, president and publisher of Holt, said more information about the future of Metropolitan Books will be announced soon."