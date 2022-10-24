Woman dismembers landlord who tried to evict her

From Block Club Chicago:

Sandra Kolalou, 36, was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder and concealing a homicide in the killing of Frances Walker, a 69-year-old woman who played piano at the Evanston School of Ballet, police said. Walker was killed Monday, Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said. Walker had served Kolalou with an eviction notice "as recently as Saturday," Deenihan said at a news conference. Kolalou killed Walker, dismembered her, put her body in a freezer and tried to dispose of evidence at a Rogers Park beach, police said. Kolalou also pulled a knife on a tow truck driver she called to take her to the beach, authorities said. Kolalou was charged with aggravated assault for that incident, police said.

Sounds like someone took the messaging of "Kill your landlord" very, very literally.

Woman Murdered, Dismembered Her West Ridge Landlord After Getting Eviction Notice, Police Say [Alex V. Hernandez / Block Club Chicago]