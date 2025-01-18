Atlanta man killed during homeless encampment clearing

Atlanta Public Works killed an unhoused person with a city vehicle during a camp clearing. While tragic, it sounds like the agency doesn't even know what happened.

The man died as the Atlanta Department of Public Works cleared an encampment on Auburn Avenue, said Kim Rankins, director of the department.

It is not clear what type of vehicle this was, or if the site was being cleared with a bulldozer.

The department said it "is aware of the tragic incident."

"Our department routinely clears encampments that pose health and public safety concerns, always following days of outreach to connect unsheltered individuals with housing and support services," the department said. "DPW is fully cooperating with the Atlanta Police Department's ongoing investigation and will provide updates as more information becomes available."