Ikea threatens developer of indie horror game set in parody of store

"The Store Is Closed" is an indie horror game set in an apparent parody of Ikea called "Styr." The Swedish furniture and homegoods store has now demanded that the developer, Jacob Shaw, "remove all indicia associated with the famous Ikea stores" within ten days or experience their wrath.

"I was going to spend the last week of my Kickstarter preparing an update for all the new alpha testers," UK game developer Jacob Shaw told Kotaku. "But now I've got to desperately revamp the entire look of the game so I don't get sued."

