Why is New York City perceived as the most dangerous city in the Galaxy?

It would not be an exaggeration to note that the assumption that New York City is more dangerous and violent than other areas of the United States, both rural and urban, is an intergalactic legend. A myth, in fact, according to this Bloomberg essay by Justin Fox, "New York City Is a Lot Safer Than Small-Town America."

Fox concludes from examining data, charts, surveys, and studies, "Rising homicide rates don't tell the whole story. When you dig deeper into data on deaths, you'll find the more urban your surroundings, the less danger you face."

Providing a brief pre-pandemic historical context of crime data in NYC, the discussion includes homicides, car crashes, and other external causes of death in comparative urban areas and between urban and rural areas. Fox concludes with the US's safest towns, counties, and metro areas. Consider spending some time and thought on the disaggregated data, especially the charts and maps. See what might surprise you.