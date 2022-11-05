Archive of every human face found in Time magazine

Browse Time Magazine's archive of every human face published by it. The project found 337,322 faces within 3,389 issues of Time Magazine and organized them in chronological order. Click on a face to enlarge the image and see its page of origin. Here is the project's homepage, with more experiments involving the many faces of Time. Some are still under construction, so stay tuned.

"This visualization compiles all 327,322 faces extracted from our Time magazine archive and sorts them chronologically from top to bottom.

Each row is one year, starting at 1923 at the top and ending at 2014 at the bottom. The faces are organized along the rows from January to December, though there is an option available to shuffle them if you'd like. Use the arrows at the bottom left to load more faces into each row. You can zoom in to examine individual faces, or you can zoom out to see how the overall pattern of face images changed over time.