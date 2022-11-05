I hope you enjoy this collection of vegetable pareidolia as much as I did (Pareidolia is "the human ability to see shapes or make pictures out of randomness"). I've never seen such cute vegetables before. I love their little mouths, some with a full set of teeth. I can't help but want to feed them little snacks.
Vegetable Pareidolia
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Funny
- pareidolia
- vegetable
"A cow lying on her side is not immobilized" beach towel
Annie Rauwerda, the intrepid miner of the "Depths of Wikipedia" (and Boing Boing contributor) is supporting her outré editorial offerings by selling this brilliant beach towel emblazoned with a relevant image and caption from the "Cow tipping" entry on Wikipedia. Even if you are lying on this towel, you too can rise whenever you choose,… READ THE REST
This Disney Oogie Boogie costume malfunction is one of the funniest things I've seen on the internet
This Oogie Boogie costume malfunction at Disneyland is one of the funniest things I've seen on the internet. Who knew that an Oogie Boogie costume could fold in such a hilariously NSFW type of way? Take one look at the photo and you'll understand why it's been dubbed "Oogie Boogussy". Must I say any more? READ THE REST
In 1938 a farmer grew pumpkins with realistic human faces
In 1938 a farmer grew pumpkins with realistic human faces. The pumpkins of John M. Czeski beat any Jack-O-Lantern I've seen. He created these fabulous pumpkin heads by placing an aluminum mold around a growing pumpkin. The pumpkin would take the shape of the mold until it grew into a human-like face. If you try… READ THE REST
Start your Black Friday early with this AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush on sale
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Whatever the reason, whether it be stress, time, money, or just laziness, your oral hygiene has taken a hit in the worst possible way. There's still time, and your teeth have… READ THE REST
This unique rolling cooler will keep your refreshments cold for hours
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Fall is many people's favorite time of year, especially loved for its abundance of fun events, sports, and holidays. Keep the party going all season long with the Halftime Chiller Classic Rolling… READ THE REST
This Early Black Friday Drop has an interactive dog ball for 18% off
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Ever wonder what your furry best friend does all day while you're away? The Wicked Ball: Interactive Dog Toy will keep them entertained until you come home, and it's only $39.99 as part… READ THE REST