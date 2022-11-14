House from "A Christmas Story" movie is now for sale

The Cleveland home seen in the 1983 comedy "A Christmas Story" is back on the market. It's actually an entire compound, complete with a museum. I don't see that the seller is including a Leg Lamp but I'm sure that could be negotiated. From the listing, which doesn't mention the price:

Like the name implies, The Museum features the largest collection of original costumes, props, behind-the scenes photos and other items from the movie. The detached garage is home to a 1939 Ford LaFrance firetruck (just like the one featured in the film!)[…]



The House, built in 1895, was purchased on eBay in December 2004 and required a massive renovation to restore it to its original movie splendor. The House started public tours on November 25th, 2006 and since has welcomed over a million guests and counting. Annual paid admissions boast over 75,000 attendees and many more visit the Gift Shop. In addition to being open for daily tours, both The House and The Neighbor's House are each available for overnight rentals.