Twitter's janitors strike

The people who keep Twitter's offices clean and tidy are indubitable hard-working, but have evidently had enough of the hardcore regime imposed by new boss Elon Musk. They are on strike, having walked off the job this week.

According to a tweet from SEIU Local 87, the janitors are "fighting for the pay, benefits and job protections" they need for their families. The janitors said Twitter did not renegotiate their contract with Flagship, the company that employes them.

Forbes reports it as "another headache" for Musk, but the problem seems to be that he simply doesn't think about this stuff at all and is content to let it slide, irrespective of consequences.