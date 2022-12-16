Enjoy this intimate Camper Van Beethoven set

I'm a longtime fan of Camper Van Beethoven, in all of their iterations (if you haven't heard Camper Van Chadbourne, their project with Eugene Chadbourne, you must!). Watch/listen to their brilliant 12-minute set, recorded live at Wolfgang's Vault in San Francisco, December 27, 2010. They perform The Poppies of Balmorhea, All Her Favorite Fruit, and Mao Reminisces About His Days In Southern China. They sound terrific—just close your eyes and take a sound bath in the lovely twangy strings and David Lowery's earnest vocals. And it's so up-close and personal—it's almost like having your own private Camper Van living room concert. Enjoy!