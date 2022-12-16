Here's what Warner Brothers has planned for Superman

It's getting tough to keep up with everything happening at Warner Brothers, specifically in the DC comics sector. A few weeks ago, DC fans were ecstatic that James Gunn had ascended to the head of the brand's multimedia division. Comic fans and cinephiles alike heralded the director as the savior of DC's film output. Insert a dissolve wipe to this week, and several corners of the internet are asking for Gunn's head on a pike. After Patty Jenkins left Wonder Woman 3, DCEU loyalists saw the writing on the wall. Even though Gunn's promotion should have already made it perfectly clear, the Zack Snyder led DCEU was gearing up for a dirt nap.
Earlier this week, Henry Cavill-who just announced that he was returning to play Superman- reluctantly told fans that he isn't reprising the role of Kal-El after all. According to Comic Book Resources, James Gunn is going to write and direct a new Superman film that features a younger version of the character.
"[Fellow DC Studios co-head Peter Safran and] I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn't be more over-the-moon about; we'll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year," Gunn wrote on Twitter. "Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill." That said, Gunn did not rule out Cavill potentially returning to DC down the road. "[W]e just had a great meeting with Henry and we're big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future," he wrote.