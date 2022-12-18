Here's a video of one very rambunctious octopus throwing things underwater. Octopuses are able to throw by gathering objects such as shells and rocks with their tentacles and propelling it forward with jets of water. When they do this, a cloud of debris will burst outward, adding to the drama. I like to imagine this is what it looks like when an octopus doesn't get it's way and throws a temper tantrum.
Rambunctious octopus throwing things underwater
- COMMENTS
- cute
- Funny
- octopus
Website that will tell you if it's Wednesday or not
If you're currently having an existential crisis and pondering life's big questions, the internet may be able to give you one of the answers you've been searching for. "Is it wednesday?" is a website where a frog will let you know if today is wednesday or not. I'm deeply grateful for this website's existence, or… READ THE REST
Mr. Musk or Mr. Burns: Who said it?
The New Republic created a delightful quiz where you are challenged to identify whether a quote is from Elon Musk or The Simpsons' Mr. Burns. Excellent…. Give it a try: "The politicians [and] unelected bureaucrats who stole our liberty should be tarred, feathered [and] thrown out of town!" — Mr. Burns or Mr. Musk? "I'm… READ THE REST
Here's Doctor Who's intro as a 70s buddy cop show
Even though we're all one big happy family, at the end of the day, there are a few pronounced differences between Doctor Who fans that have only watched the revival series and those familiar with the original. The obvious delineation between both series is the budget Doctor Who has enjoyed since 2005, but there are a host of differences… READ THE REST
This high-speed charger powers up multiple devices at once
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. There's a universal truth about everybody's home: there are never enough outlets! That means you're constantly having to unplug objects and swap out cords in order to keep everything in running… READ THE REST
This Microsoft Surface Go is great for people who need their tech compressed
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Computers: can't live with 'em… can't live with 'em (and, to some degree, shouldn't live with 'em). It's become near impossible to do lucrative work without a sturdy processor and trying to… READ THE REST
This iPhone comes at a crazy low price right now
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you're looking to treat either you or your loved ones for the holidays, there are probably few gifts they would really enjoy or need as much as a new phone.… READ THE REST