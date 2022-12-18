Rambunctious octopus throwing things underwater

Popkin

Here's a video of one very rambunctious octopus throwing things underwater. Octopuses are able to throw by gathering objects such as shells and rocks with their tentacles and propelling it forward with jets of water. When they do this, a cloud of debris will burst outward, adding to the drama. I like to imagine this is what it looks like when an octopus doesn't get it's way and throws a temper tantrum.