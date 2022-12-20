YouTube provides transcripts—sort of. They're often missing, especially on old videos, and the formatting leaves much to be desired. The cunningly-named "YouTube Transcripts" website promises superior wordification: "Reading is Faster. Probably won't fail. Easy to Use." (See the Hacker News thread about this site for many useful related tricks and services.)
Getting better YouTube transcripts
