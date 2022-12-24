Men to Avoid in Art and Life is a hilarious picture book

What began as an epic 2019 Twitter thread by Nicole Tersigni has now blossomed into not one, but two hilarious little picture books. Men to Avoid in Art and Life, published in 2020 by Chronicle Books, was the result of that first viral Twitter thread. Friends to Keep in Art and Life, her second offering, came out in September 2022, also by Chronicle Books. As Red Rosenburg writes in Ms. Magazine:

By taking a good (and humorous) look at the kinds of everyday nuisances women face online, Tersigni helps her reader identify different types of "men" through the lens paintings found at prestigious art museums. Using this angle, Tersigni combines art history with social media to create someone almost every woman (and maybe some men!) can get a great kick out of.

A friend gave me a copy of Men to Avoid in Art and Life for the holidays, and I love it. Go buy some copies for yourself and your friends, too–preferably from an independent bookstore, if possible. Support for both funny women and small businesses? TAKE MY MONEY.