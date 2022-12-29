Car + Ju-Jitsu = Car-Jitsu

The latest Ju-Jitsu variant hails from Russia, and removes the striking and kicking component but does allow parts of the car like the seatbelts, headrests, steering wheel, etc. to be used. The rules of Car-Jitsu are:

The rules are simple, the Russian way. Both competitors start in the front seats with seatbelts fastened. Generally, a match has two main periods of 3 minutes each. After each period or round, competitors then switch the drivers and passenger seat sides. The goal, just like nearly every BJJ match, is to submit your opponent. However, competitors can also gain points for achieving advantageous positions while frolicking around in the seats. Now, if the score is equal, the competitors then move to the back seats for a final 4-minute round, where points also come into play. Howard Graham III – Rolling Times

The creator of Car-Jitsu Vik Mikheev has been promoting the martial art since 2020:

So how was this idea dreamed up? This not so gentle art in a car was created in Russia by Vik Mikheev. His YouTube channel has about 80 videos and millions of total views. Mikheev is a black belt in judo and BJJ, an MMA fighter, and even holds a Ph.D. in Math. His vision for this new type of competition is to develop jiu-jitsu for smaller spaces, and I imagine growing it to a major international tournament venue too. From the creator of Car-Jitsu himself: "In 2020, I came up with the idea of doing competitive grappling in vehicles. Since October of 2020, I and my friends run small tournaments of Car Jitsu to study the aspects of jiu-jitsu application in such a confined space." Howard Graham III – Rolling Times

CarJitsu Championship recently posted it's inaugural event which took place in a 2016 Scion:

Another Ju-Jitsu variant that precedes Car-Jitsu is Brazilian Jui-Jitsu, which had previously explored the close quarters terrain of a car interior, as shown in this Gracie Breakdown video on ways to handle an abduction.