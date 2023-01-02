Honeybees can change their mind and unscrew their stingers

Andrew Yi
Image: Mirko Graul | Shutterstock

Elisha Bixler shows what happens when a honeybee changes it's mind after stinging and can CTRL-Z the disembowelment by "going round and around" to work the barbed stinger free.

@howsyourdayhoney3

Honeybees can change their minds about stinging you!! #fyp #foryou #beetok

♬ The Winner Is – DeVotchKa & Mychael Danna