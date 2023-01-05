It's disheartening that three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, some refuse the barest of safety measures to help put an end to it, like wearing masks in crowded indoor places. Some claim that it hinders breathing, some don't think they're effective at all, and some just find it uncomfortable. Comedian David Cross has taken aim at these die-hard anti-maskers with a recent bit posted to Twitter: 'A partial list of things equal to or greater than the physical and mental pain experienced while wearing a mask while shopping.' Unlike that title, the video is bite-sized, so I'd recommend watching it yourself- but it does put in perspective exactly how petty the complaints against masking actually are.
Comedian David Cross lampoons anti-maskers
- COMMENTS
- COVID-19
Weekly Weather Report provides up-to-date COVID-19 data
We introduced you to the People's CDC this past summer, but I thought it might be time to revisit their work and share their latest "COVID-19 Weather Report." People's CDC releases weekly reports to provide COVID-19 guidance for folks who want accurate data about COVID-19 risks. Here's their report for the week of December 12, which reads, in part:… READ THE REST
Red Cross anti-vax nurse who gave 8,600 elderly patients saline instead of Covid vaccine spared prison
A 39-year-old nurse at a vaccine center in Germany was sentenced to six months probation for administering 8,600 shots of saltwater instead of the BioNTech Pfizer vaccine. She lied to the patients she injected, who were hospital employees, educators, and doctors above the age of 70. From MSN: [She] posted several social media posts where… READ THE REST
A woman who sold fake COVID-19 immunization cards gets three years in Federal prison
A naturopathic doctor who sold fake vaccine cards has been sentenced to three years in prison. In addition to forging documents, Juli A. Mazi also sold magic pellets that she claimed offered children lifetime immunity from COVID. In a questionable move, Mazi attempted to defend herself with claims that her Native American descent precludes any… READ THE REST
Celebrate the new year with a new-to-you MacBook Air for only $371
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. It's not you—it's your laptop! If your trusty old machine seems to be slowing down, it might be time for an upgrade. But instead of splurging on a brand-new device, get… READ THE REST
Same you, new pampered tootsies—this foot massager is over half off for the New Year
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. At the end of a long day—or year—all we want to do is disconnect from the world and relax. So sit back, turn on whatever you're watching to fill that White Lotus–shaped hole in… READ THE REST
Go green and save some green with this refurbished Surface 3 tablet
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. For many, the new calendar year means it's time to upgrade some electronic devices. If you've got the urge to pick up some gear but feel bad about how humans are ruining everything with… READ THE REST