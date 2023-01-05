Comedian David Cross lampoons anti-maskers

It's disheartening that three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, some refuse the barest of safety measures to help put an end to it, like wearing masks in crowded indoor places. Some claim that it hinders breathing, some don't think they're effective at all, and some just find it uncomfortable. Comedian David Cross has taken aim at these die-hard anti-maskers with a recent bit posted to Twitter: 'A partial list of things equal to or greater than the physical and mental pain experienced while wearing a mask while shopping.' Unlike that title, the video is bite-sized, so I'd recommend watching it yourself- but it does put in perspective exactly how petty the complaints against masking actually are.

As cold and flu and re-re-covid season descends upon us, let's remember to look out for each other this holiday season. pic.twitter.com/dFGYBnk8ZY — david cross✍ (@davidcrosss) November 2, 2022