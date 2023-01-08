Afroman turns police raid into song exposing the ridiculous nature of said raid

Rapper Afroman (Joseph Foreman), who had his Ohio home raided by the Adams County Sheriff's Office in 2022, has created a song, called "Will You Help Me Repair My Door," about the incident. He illustrates the song in the video by using clips from his own security camera footage along with shots of official documents like the search warrant. VICE further explains:

After the Adams County Sheriff's Office conducted a raid on his Ohio property in 2022 with a warrant for drug trafficking and kidnapping, Afroman, real name Joseph Foreman, told VICE he lost out on gigs and felt angry and powerless. He channeled that energy into a pair of songs, "Lemon Pound Cake" and "Will You Help Me Repair My Door," with music videos that feature actual footage of deputies smashing their way onto his property, rifling through his belongings, and checking out the baked goods sitting on his counter before they cut power to his personal security cameras altogether. Clips from Afroman's music videos have since gone viral on TikTok. He was never charged with a crime, and maintains that the sheriff's department stole $400 of his money that they seized during the raid.

The song and video are brilliant, enjoy! And read more about the incident in this interview with Afroman in VICE.