Motivational TED talk may help with your household tasks

If, for whatever reason, you've ever struggled with basic self-care tasks—read cleaning your space,

showering, washing dishes,etc.—this TEDx Talk might help. The talk features KC Davis, who is a licensed professional therapist, author, speaker, and founder of Struggle Care. The TEDx YouTube page describes her work as follows:

KC Davis began her therapy journey at 16 when she entered treatment for drug addiction. Today, she teaches a compassionate and practical approach to self & home care for those

dealing with mental health, physical illness, and hard seasons of life. Her methodology

has attracted 1M+ followers on social media in less than a year. Her Amazon bestselling book, "How to Keep House While Drowning," has sold 40,000+ copies. KC lives in Houston with her husband and two daughters.



Her TEDx Talk is titled, "How to do laundry when you're depressed." The TEDx YouTube page

provides an accurate overview:



When you're burned out, taking care of yourself (or your family) can feel nearly impossible. Therapist KC Davis gets it, and she's got a message for anyone struggling with daily tasks: you're not lazy. Care tasks, she says, are neither good nor bad — they're morally neutral. Davis offers creative shortcuts and workarounds for everything from using wet wipes when you can't manage a shower to sealing dirty dishes in a giant zip-loc until you feel up to washing them. Because regardless of your mental health struggles, you are a person worthy of a functional space.

I know it may sound a little bit like psychobabble, but I've watched the whole thing a couple of times. It's worth your time, in my opinion, if you've ever struggled with care tasks – as your textbook depressed Gen Z-er, I'm certainly guilty of this. Here are some quotes I transcribed from the talk that I found helpful – and I hope you do, too!

