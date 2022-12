Is the year-end stress getting to you? Maybe it's the looming tax season, or corralling family, or just the general state of the world (which is to say, on fire)? You're in luck- Self-Help Singh (a character by comedian Masood Boomgaard) is here with a mantra we can all live by: Do nothing.

It's almost soothing, in a way. "Haters will hate – and soon, your haters will die, hopefully in a most horrific manner." Truly, it brings a tear to the eye.