If you've got a puppy, Pee Pads are very necessary

Our puppy Faye has recently crossed the 6 month mark and, as an adolescent, still hasn't gotten the hang of Potty Training. We're still homing in on her signals and various other things new dog owners learn the hard way. While going over the topic of Pee Pads with friends, her Veterinarian and the internet, much was discussed, but that's not what this post is about; this post is about a neat use of Pee Pads should one find their puppy has already peed on the floor. In the past, I've gotten something absorbent and disposable, and blotted up the mess as best as my patience would allow, given that Faye has a penchant for peeing on rugs with patterns that make it hard to locate the piddle once the majority has been blotted up; usually resulting in exposed fingers touching something I'd rather not, dredging similar feelings to Jules Winnfield's reply to Vincent Vega in Pulp Fiction: "Oh, oh you ready to blow?!? Well I'm a mushroom cloud laying muth'a-fuck'a, muth'a-fuck'a. Every time my fingers touch brain, I'm Superfly TNT, I'm The Guns of Navarone."

Back to the story, while walking through the living room the other day, I stopped in my tracks from a cold wet sensation quickly followed by a feeling of dejection that heralds someone else's pee coming in contact with my hands; and then the thought hit me, what if you used a Pee Pad?

Image: Andrew Yi

After using a Pee Pad to clean up, here's what I've learned:



1. True to the marketing talk, Pee Pads are super absorbent, constructed with a plastic membrane that protects floors or in this case my hands.

Image: Andrew Yi

2. The pee leaves a visible indicator to show where the mess is , which is super helpful for keeping track of the stain on patterned carpets or rugs. The warmth felt through the Pee Pad gives a good indicator of how much is left to absorb.

Image: Andrew Yi

3. That waterproof membrane allows one to really press down on the stain over and over in new places till it's as clean as your patience allows.

Image: Andrew Yi

While the choice to use a Pee Pad for it's OG intended purpose is a private one, when it comes to cleaning up pee, I must say that a Pee Pad makes the task easier, and affords one a Homie the Clown'esque compromise feeling like when he said: "You can have your knee, and I can keep my dignity."