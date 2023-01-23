Radio signal detected from 9 billion light years away

Life is all about perspective. Since the earliest days of the human species, space has always existed as an enigma. In modernity, it's still something of an enigma, but only less so. Instead of stars and the infinite void surrounding them serving as a curious backdrop to our evening affairs, we have a pretty decent comprehension of what's happening in space. However, in a couple of centuries—if our species makes it that far—our knowledge of the universe will seem as meager as our ancestors'.

Whether we like it or not, we're in the transitional era of human space exploration. We have the means to attain astounding data about the cosmos, but none of us will likely get to witness the vast wonders we're discovering. According to The Economic Times, a radio signal from 9 billion light years away has been captured for the first time in human history.